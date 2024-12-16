Board Of Health Denies Landfill Operating License

(WTOL-11) – WIN Waste Landfill in Fostoria has been denied a 2025 operating license.

The Seneca County Board of Health passed the resolution saying WIN Waste failed to comply with its 2023 and 2024 license conditions.

But, in a statement to WTOL, WIN Waste claims the health board’s decision was groundless and unlawful and plans to take this to litigation to defend the right to operate.

WIN Waste has less than 30 days to request a hearing where an examiner will issue a recommendation.