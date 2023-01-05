Board Of Health Votes Intent To Deny Landfill’s 2023 License

The Seneca County Board of Health has voted to issue its intent to deny the 2023 operating license for Sunny Farms Landfill in Fostoria.

The Seneca County General Health District points out that the vote does not deny the landfill’s operating license outright, but initiates the process required by law to do so.

The Seneca County General Health District must notify Sunny Farms in writing of the Board of Health’s intent to deny the license, and the landfill will have 30 days to request a hearing.

If a hearing is requested, the Health District will schedule a public hearing.

If Sunny Farms doesn’t request a hearing within 30 days, the board will then formally vote on whether to proceed with denying the landfill’s 2023 operating license.

There were many complaints from residents about the landfill’s smell under the previous ownership and in 2019 it was ordered to pay civil penalties to resolve past violations.