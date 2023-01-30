Bob “Monk” Montgomery Has Died

Longtime color commentator for WFIN’s Findlay Trojans broadcasts Bob Montgomery has passed away.

Bob “Monk” Montgomery is in the University of Findlay Athletics Hall of Fame and was a teacher at Findlay High School and coached at the high school and college level.

Bob was the grandfather of former Trojan football player and current Ohio State Buckeye Luke Montgomery and current Trojans quarterback Ryan Montgomery.

Bob was the color analyst for WFIN’s Trojans football and basketball games for decades.

Former WFIN Sports Director Chris Miller called many, many games with Bob and says they became great friends over 30 years.

“I just want people to know what a great human being Bob was,” Chris told WFIN.

“I can honestly and sincerely say I have never met anybody who just wanted everybody to be happy like Bob did. He wished nothing but good things for people.”

Visitation will be on Friday, February 3rd from 2 – 4 P.M. and 6 – 8 P.M. at Coldren-Crates Funeral Home at 205 West Sandusky Street in Findlay and funeral services on Saturday, February 4th at 11 A.M. at the funeral home. Burial will be private for family at Oak Hill Cemetery in Upper Sandusky, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, consider donations to Bridge Hospice of Findlay, 1900 S. Main St., Findlay, OH 45840; The Oilers Club at The University of Findlay, 1000 N. Main St, Findlay, OH 45840; or the Findlay Trojan Club at PO Box 1112, Findlay, OH 45840.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.coldrencrates.com.