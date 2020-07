Findlay Police have an ID on the body found in a vacant lot in the 200 block of Jefferson Street, the morning of July 4th.

The Lucas County Coroner reports that it is Blake Olney. 21-year-old Olney was reported missing to Findlay Police on June 28th. He was last seen alive in the 300 block of North Main Street, in Findlay early that day.

Anyone with information about the death should contact Findlay police at 419-424-7150.