BOE: Masks Required, But No One Will Be Turned Away

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose has announced that voters will be required to wear a mask if voting in person this fall.

However, Jody Beall O’Brien, Republican Director of the Hancock County Board of Elections says people who don’t want to wear a mask will not be turned away.

The deadline to register to vote in the November 3rd Presidential election is October 5th, and Jody says in-person early voting at the Hancock County Board of Elections will begin the following day.

She says a lot of people have been requesting an absentee ballot, and is anticipating that about half of voters will cast their ballot early in person or via absentee ballot.

Get details here about requesting an absentee ballot application.