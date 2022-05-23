BOE Rejects Offer From Commissioners To Purchase Lincoln Property

The Findlay City Schools Board of Education voted to reject an offer from the Hancock County Board of Commissioners to purchase the Lincoln Elementary School property.

The school board voted against the $500,000 offer, citing the fact that they’re expecting another offer on the property that will include a residential component.

“We’re expecting another offer that involves the port authority that also includes residential,” School Board President Matt Cooper said.

The more than 100-year-old school was closed at the end of the 2020-21 school year as the district underwent some elementary school building consolidation in the wake of failed operating levies.

In May of 2021 an open house was held at the school, giving people a chance to check out the school one last time.