Boil Advisory Issued For Some Findlay Residents

The City of Findlay Water Distribution Department has issued a boil advisory for several residents.

Due to repairs on a water main break on Sixth Street near Amelia Avenue, the following addresses will be under a boil advisory.

On Sixth Street, 1031, 1100, 1101, 1107, 1112, 1120, 1125, 1130, 1133, 1200, 1201, 1210, 1220, 1221, 1230, 1300, 1310, 1321, 1330, and 1425 Eastview Drive.

The boil advisory also affects all residents on Burson Drive and Lockwood Road.

The boil advisory was issued at around 11:30 Thursday morning.

Due to the water main break, Sixth Street in Findlay is closed from Amelia Avenue to Williams Street until further notice.

Drivers are asked to utilize Blanchard Avenue as an alternate route.