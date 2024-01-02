Bomb Squad Called In After Person Makes Alarming Statements

(From the Ottawa Police Department)

On December 31, 2023, at approximately 11:47 hrs. Ottawa Police Department units were dispatched to the area of St Rt 65 at West Third Street, Ottawa, for a suspicious male complaint.

Officers arrived on the scene and located a male subject matching the description given.

While speaking with the male subject, officers became alerted by suspicious behavior and alarming statements made about the contents of the vehicle.

Due to public safety concerns, Officers then requested the assistance of the Northwest Ohio Bomb Squad.

At this time, this incident remains under investigation.

Agencies assisting with this incident include: Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, Putnam County EMA, Putnam County EMS, Ottawa Fire Department, Northwest Ohio Bomb Squad (Toledo Police Department).