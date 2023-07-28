Bomb Squad Contacted After Grenade Found In Basement

A bomb squad was called in after a Tiffin resident found a grenade while cleaning out their basement.

It happened in the 300 block of Elm Street on Thursday afternoon.

Police say the resident was looking through some boxes that hadn’t been opened in 40 years when they came across what appeared to be a hand grenade similar to the “pineapple” grenades associated with the US military in WWI, WWII and the Vietnam War.

It could not be determined if it was a live grenade, training grenade or a replica so the Toledo Bomb Squad was contacted to remove it.

Tiffin Police said they have no information about whether it was a live grenade or not.

The police department thanked the Toledo Bomb Squad for their help.

