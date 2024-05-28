Bomb Squad Contacted After Grenade Found In Residence
The Findlay Police Department says a bomb squad was contacted after someone reported finding a grenade in the home of a late relative.
On Monday afternoon police were dispatched to 2772 Kellybrooke Court for a found grenade that may have been stored by a late relative, and located inside the garage.
The item appeared to be a WW2-style hand grenade.
The Lima Bomb Squad was contacted and responded to the scene.
The bomb squad was able to carefully collect the grenade and transport it off-site for a safe detonation/disposal.