Bomb Squad Contacted After Grenade Found In Residence

The Findlay Police Department says a bomb squad was contacted after someone reported finding a grenade in the home of a late relative.

On Monday afternoon police were dispatched to 2772 Kellybrooke Court for a found grenade that may have been stored by a late relative, and located inside the garage.

The item appeared to be a WW2-style hand grenade.

The Lima Bomb Squad was contacted and responded to the scene.

The bomb squad was able to carefully collect the grenade and transport it off-site for a safe detonation/disposal.