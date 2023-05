Boogie on the Block will be held on Friday, June 2nd at the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts.

There will be live music from Nashville Crush with guests Exploit Deluxe along with food trucks, libations, dancing and fun.

Doors open at 6 p.m.

Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for children. Strollers get in free.

MCPA says, while this is a family-friendly event, there will be no Kid’s Zone this year.

