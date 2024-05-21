Book Vending Machines Installed In Findlay Primary, Intermediate Schools

(From the Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation)

How fun is this?

Findlay City Schools received a grant totaling $30,000 to install a book vending machine at Whittier Primary, Northview Primary School, Bigelow Hill Elementary School, Chamberlin Hill Elementary School, and Wilson Vance Elementary School.

The vending machine is used as an incentive for students to demonstrate leadership qualities and achieve their goals.

This Northview student was excited to receive their first book from the vending machine!