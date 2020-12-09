Bowling Green City Councilman Killed In Crash

The Wood County Sheriff’s Office says a Bowling Green city councilman, who was also a professor, was killed in a crash.

The sheriff’s office says Neocles Leontis was driving on State Route 25, just north of Bowling Green at about 6 p.m. Tuesday when his vehicle went into the opposite lane and hit a vehicle traveling northbound.

Leontis was pronounced dead at the scene.

Multiple people were taken to the hospital for treatment, including his wife.

Leontis had been a chemistry professor at Bowling Green State University for more than 30 years.