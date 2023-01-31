Bowling Green Named #3 College Town By Zillow
(BGSU) – It’s something the BGSU community and alumni have known for a long time: Bowling Green is one of the best college towns in America. Now, Zillow is making it known on a national scale.
The real estate marketplace company recently named Bowling Green the third-most-popular college town in the United States for 2022, behind top-ranked Tempe, home to Arizona State University, and Smithfield, Rhode Island, home to Bryant University.
Bowling Green State University students live and learn while nestled in a city that is safe and affordable and provides a number of personal and professional opportunities.
Click here to read the full article from BGSU.
Tour #BGSU with us: Located in the heart of BGSU is the University Seal. When designed in 1914, the seal's elements represented the University's role as a rising sun of a new educational institution to the region. 🌅 Learn more: https://t.co/nceDhmWkJb pic.twitter.com/V5Zvqs3xPB
— Bowling Green State University (@bgsu) January 29, 2023