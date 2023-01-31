Bowling Green Named #3 College Town By Zillow

(BGSU) – It’s something the BGSU community and alumni have known for a long time: Bowling Green is one of the best college towns in America. Now, Zillow is making it known on a national scale.

The real estate marketplace company recently named Bowling Green the third-most-popular college town in the United States for 2022, behind top-ranked Tempe, home to Arizona State University, and Smithfield, Rhode Island, home to Bryant University.

Bowling Green State University students live and learn while nestled in a city that is safe and affordable and provides a number of personal and professional opportunities.

