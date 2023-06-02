Bowling Green Police Searching For Two Escaped Inmates

The Bowling Green Police Division says two men escaped from the Northwest Community Corrections Center.

Police said the two inmates are Justin Firman, 36, and Dakota Embry, 24.

The two are pictured below.

Firman was being held on abduction charges and Embry drug charges.

Northwest Community Corrections Center is located at 1740 East Gypsy Lane in Bowling Green.

The police department said officers were actively searching for the inmates, and the Wood County Sheriff’s Office and Highway Patrol are also helping.

Anyone with information about the men should contact police.