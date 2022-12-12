‘Bowls For Souls’ Event To Benefit Food Pantries

People can enjoy some tasty soup and help out local food pantries at the same time at an event at Millstream Café at Millstream Career Center in Findlay.

Bowls for Souls is an all-you-can-eat soup buffet.

For $15, people can enjoy all the soup they can consume in a handmade bowl made by the Findlay High School Art Department. And when you’re done with the soup, you get to keep the handmade bowl.

All the money raised will go to a local food pantry.

Bowls for Souls will be held on December 14th and 15th from 11:15 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Millstream Café.