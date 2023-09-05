Boy Hit And Killed While Riding His Bike

(ONN) – A 12-year-old boy riding his bike was hit and killed in northwest Ohio.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says it happened near Paulding, which is on the Ohio-Indiana line, about 30 miles east of Fort Wayne.

Troopers say Ross Meyers was riding his bike on a county road at about 2 o’clock Monday afternoon when he was hit by a van driven by a 45-year-old woman from Paulding.

She was cited for failing to keep a clear distance ahead.

The crash remains under investigation.