Boy Killed In Toledo House Fire

(ONN) – A young boy killed in a fast-moving fire that tore through a Toledo home has been identified.

Neighbors say they began hearing screams coming from the home on the 2000 block of Fernwood Avenue around 4 o’clock Friday morning.

Firefighters soon arrived on the scene and encountered high heat and heavy fire conditions as they tried to reach the home’s second floor.

The family says 9-year-old Amare Lockett’s body was later found in a second floor bedroom.

Three other people suffered undisclosed injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

A GoFundme has been set up to help the family.