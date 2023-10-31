Boy Riding Bicycle Struck By Car In Findlay

A boy riding a bicycle was taken to the hospital after being struck by a car in Findlay.

It happened at around 6:45 Tuesday morning at West Main Cross Street and South West Street.

Police say the 12-year-old boy was riding his bike southbound in a marked crosswalk when a car on South West Street turned westbound onto West Main Cross and struck the boy.

The boy suffered minor injuries to his left leg and arm and was taken to a hospital.

The driver of the car, Mark Campbell, 63, of Findlay, was issued a citation for not yielding the right of way to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.