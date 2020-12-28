Boy Scout Troop Christmas Tree Pick Up Fundraiser

Boy Scout Troop 322’s annual Christmas Tree pick up is scheduled for Saturday.

Troop 322 is based in Findlay and is part of the Arrowwood District, Black Swamp Area Council.

As of Monday, the Troop said they have more than 100 trees to pick up and they’re still taking registrations.

The registration deadline is Thursday, and then trees will be collected on Saturday from 10 to 2.

People who have signed up should leave their tree at the curb.

The troop is asking for a $5 donation per tree.

To sign up to have your tree picked up and for more information click here.

In January of 2020, the fundraiser brought in $1,300 for the troop.