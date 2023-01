Fire Inspector Eric Wilkins with the Findlay Fire Department got pied in the face by Boy Scout Pack 319 as their reward for completing a fire safety challenge that included a series of safety checks in their homes.

15 members of the pack had a chance to toss a pie at Wilkins, and one of his colleagues also got in on the action.

Check out some action from the messy event and get more from Inspector Wilkins in the video below.