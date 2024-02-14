Local News Powered by VisitFindlay.com WFIN Top Story 

Boys Basketball Number One Seed In OHSAA Tourney

The Findlay Boys Basketball team is the number one seed in the upcoming OHSAA state tournament.

The Trojans got a first round bye and will take on Toledo Waite, the 20 seed, on March 1st at 7 p.m. at Findlay High School.

The winner will advance to the district semifinals on March 5th at Toledo Central Catholic.

See the full bracket by clicking here.

The Trojans (17-2) defeated Northview Tuesday night and face Napoleon on Friday night in a game you can hear on WFIN.

 