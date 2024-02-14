Boys Basketball Number One Seed In OHSAA Tourney

The Findlay Boys Basketball team is the number one seed in the upcoming OHSAA state tournament.

The Trojans got a first round bye and will take on Toledo Waite, the 20 seed, on March 1st at 7 p.m. at Findlay High School.

The winner will advance to the district semifinals on March 5th at Toledo Central Catholic.

See the full bracket by clicking here.

The Trojans (17-2) defeated Northview Tuesday night and face Napoleon on Friday night in a game you can hear on WFIN.