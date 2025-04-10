Braden’s Law Takes Effect, Making Sextortion A Felony
(ONN) – A crime that caused a young man to take his own life has been turned into a new law with strict penalties.
The crime of sextortion is now a felony in Ohio.
Braden’s Law recently went into effect.
It’s named after 15-year-old Braden Marcus.
He was a student at Olentangy High School when he became the victim of a financial sextortion scam that led to his death.
Anyone trying to sexually extort a minor, elderly, or disabled person will now be hit with a first degree felony.