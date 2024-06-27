Brant Assumes Presidency of the Findlay Rotary Club

From Findlay Rotary Club

Leah Brant was installed as president of the Findlay Rotary Club at the Club’s weekly meeting on Wednesday, June 26, 2024.

Brant holds a doctorate of education, Ed.D., from the University of Findlay. Her research was on the benefits of therapy dogs on college campuses to help students adjust and connect to the community. Maizy, a certified therapy dog, visits the UF campus on a regular basis to provide comfort and unconditional love to anyone that may need some Golden Retriever love attention. Brant sits on various teams and committees at UF and serves as the advisor for two student organizations. Prior to teaching at UF, she taught at Donnell Middle School as a 6th grade teacher. It was at this time, while Brant was at Donnell that she was introduced to Findlay Rotary Club as the Golden Apple finalist in the middle school division. As a result of being a finalist, she became a member of the Golden Apple Academy and worked alongside Findlay Rotarians to help support our community’s educators.

In addition to Rotary, Brant serves on the board for Good Shepherd Home in Fostoria. She has also volunteered for Hancock County Parkinson’s Network and Ohio Living Home Health and Hospice as a hospice volunteer.

Brant and her husband, Eric, live in Fostoria and have a grown daughter, Hope.

Other Rotary officers are: Chris Webb, president-elect; Robin Ridge, treasurer; John Harrington, secretary; Andy Ritz, sergeant-at-arms; and Scott Hohman, immediate past president.

Club board members include, Brant, Heather Clow, Angela DeBoskey, Jeff Fort, Tom Parke, Irvin Reinhart, Bill Reist, Chris Webb and Dick Zunkiewicz.