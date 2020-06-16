Bridge Deck Replacement Project On Schedule

Good news for people who have been forced to take a detour for the past three months because of the bridge deck replacement project at U.S. 68 over State Route 15 on the south side of Findlay.

The Ohio Department of Transportation says the project is on schedule to be completed in the middle of July.

On March 16th, the U.S. 68 bridge over State Route 15 closed for a scheduled four month project to replace the bridge.

Just this week crews worked overnight to pour the bridge deck and ODOT snapped the picture below.

The ramps to State Route 15 east and U.S. 68 north/State Route 15 west have remained open during the project.

State Route 15 traffic has been maintained under the bridge although periodic lane closures have been necessary.

ODOT has been required to monitor a nearby bald eagles nest for distress during the project.

Officials say the bald eagles and their three eaglets have been doing fine.