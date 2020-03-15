Bridge Project To Take Approximately 4 Months

A lot of drivers will be forced to take a detour for several months as crews replace a bridge deck just south of Findlay.

The Ohio Department of Transportation says, beginning on Monday, March 16th, the U.S. 68 bridge over State Route 15 will close for approximately four months as the bridge deck is replaced.

ODOT says the ramps to State Route 15 east and U.S. 68 north/State Route 15 west will remain open.

State Route 15 traffic will be maintained under the bridge although periodic lane closures may be necessary.

U.S. 68 northbound traffic will be detoured onto State Route 15 eastbound, to State Route 37, to state Route 15 westbound, back to U.S. 68.

County Road 221/Main Street southbound will be detoured onto the ramp of U.S. 68 north/State Route 15 west, to Interstate 75 northbound, to state Route 12, to Interstate 75 southbound, back to U.S. 68.

Crossover access on State Route 15 will be limited in two locations during the project.

ODOT says they will monitor a nearby bald eagles nest during the project.