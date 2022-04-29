Bridge Replacement Project Closing Section Of County Road

The Hancock County Engineer’s Office says a bridge replacement project will close a portion of a county road east of Findlay.

County Road 7, between Biglick Township Road 253 and Biglick Township Road 255, will be closed for replacement beginning Monday, May 2nd.

The project is anticipated to take about four weeks to complete.

Motorists are advised to use alternate routes and to use caution when traveling through the area.

This project is part of the County Bridge Replacement Program and is utilizing $85,145 of local gas tax and license fees.