Bridge Replacement Project In Hancock County

(From the Hancock County Engineer’s Office)

Hancock County Engineer Doug Cade announced the start of the Hancock County Road 18 Bridge Replacement project beginning April 22nd and lasting approximately 2 weeks (weather permitting).

The project will replace an existing bridge whose condition has warranted the construction of a new structure meeting current bridge standards.

The bridge is located on Hancock County Road 18 between Allen Township Road 99 and Cass Township Road 213. The project is being constructed by Hancock County Engineer crews.

Hancock County Road 18 between Allen Township Road 99 and Cass Township Road 213 will be closed while the bridge is constructed and residents are encouraged to use local roads to detour the area.

The project is being funded through local Gas Tax and License Plate Fees by the citizens of Hancock County.

The Hancock County Engineer maintains 358 miles of county roads and 372 bridges throughout Hancock County.