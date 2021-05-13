Bridge Replacement Project Will Close Findlay Street

A Findlay street will be closed for 2 1/2 months for a bridge replacement project.

The Hancock County Engineer’s Office says the Howard Street Bridge replacement project will begin on Monday, May 17th and last until August 1st.

The bridge is located on Howard Street between Broad Avenue and Fox Street in Findlay.

The project will replace an existing bridge that’s condition has warranted the construction of a new structure meeting current bridge standards.

The project was awarded to Great Lakes Demolition of Vickery, Ohio for $354,902.40.

The street between Fox Street and Broad Avenue will be closed while the bridge is constructed and residents are encouraged to use local streets to detour the area.

The Hancock County Engineer’s Office maintains 358 miles of county roads and 374 bridges throughout Hancock County.