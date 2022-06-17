Bridge Replacement Projects Completed

The Hancock County Engineer’s Office is letting people know that the Olive Street Bridge replacement project in Findlay has been completed and the road is open to traffic.

The bridge is on Olive Street (Marion Township Road 204) between Park Street and Marion Township Road 201 and goes over Eagle Creek.

The Hancock County Engineer’s Office says it had to be replaced to meet current bridge standards.

Below is a picture of what it looked like prior to the replacement.

Additionally, the engineer’s office says the bridge replacement project on County Road 7, between Biglick Township Road 253 and Biglick Township Road 255, is also finished and that roadway is open to traffic.

The Hancock County Engineer’s Office maintains 358 miles of county roads and 372 bridges throughout Hancock County.