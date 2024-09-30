Broadway Actor And Findlay Native Gavin Creel Dies

Tony-winning actor Gavin Creel, a native of Findlay, has passed away.

Creel was a 1994 graduate of Findlay High School and a graduate of the University of Michigan School of Music, Theatre and Dance.

According to his website, Creel made his Broadway debut in the role of Jimmy Smith in THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE, for which he received his first Tony Award nomination, and then went on to star in the Broadway productions of HAIR, LA CAGE AUX FOLLES, SHE LOVES ME, THE BOOK OF MORMON, and WAITRESS.

Creel then received a Tony Award for his performance as Cornelius Hackl in HELLO, DOLLY! starring Bette Midler.

Creel died on Monday after a battle with cancer. He was 48.

(picture courtesy of gavincreel.com, photographers Matthew Murphy and Mark Willshire)