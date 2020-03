A llama is making a Cleveland family’s wedding day a viral sensation.

Pictures of the tuxedo-clad llama, named Shocky, are spreading since Mendl Weinstock made good on his promise to bring one to his sister’s wedding.

The llama vow goes back five years, long before Riva Eisenberg’s big day this past weekend.

Eisenberg says she’s now plotting a response for her younger brother’s college graduation.

(photo courtesy of Mendl Weinstock)