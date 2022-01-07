Brothers Indicted In Findlay Man’s Murder

Two brothers from Toledo have been indicted in connection with the shooting death of a Findlay man nearly four years ago.

Hancock County court records show that Ishmael Moya, 26, and Rudy Moya, 30, are facing charges of aggravated murder, aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary.

Bond for each has been set at $500,000, and they would not be released on bond without a hearing being held first.

They are being held at the Hancock County Justice Center and their mugshots are below.

Their arraignments have been set for Wednesday in Hancock County Common Pleas Court.

Jeffery Gary, 56, was found shot to death at an address on Fox Street in Findlay on February 11th, 2018.

In December of 2020, a third person, Jayden Mark Edwards, 25, was indicted in connection with Gary’s death.

Court records show Edwards was sentenced to nine years in prison for his involvement in the death.

Investigators at the time of Gary’s death said multiple suspects confronted Gary and shot him.