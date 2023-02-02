Brothers Sentenced In Connection With Findlay Man’s Death

Two brothers from Toledo agreed to a plea deal with the Hancock County Prosecutor’s Office and pleaded guilty in connection with the shooting death of a Findlay man nearly five years ago.

Jeffery Gary, 56, was found shot to death at an address on Fox Street in Findlay on February 11th, 2018.

Rudy Moya, 31, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter with a gun specification and aggravated burglary and was given 17 years behind bars. The 17-year sentence is mandatory and he will not be eligible for early release.

Ishmael Moya, 27, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter with a gun specification and was sentenced to 14 years in prison. The 3-years for the gun specification is mandatory.

Their mugshots are below.

Investigators at the time of Gary’s death said multiple suspects confronted Gary and shot him.

A third person, Jayden Mark Edwards, 25, was previously sentenced to nine years in prison for his involvement in the death.

A fourth individual, Delfino Edwards, previously pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and aggravated burglary and will is awaiting sentencing.