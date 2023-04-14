Browns And FirstEnergy Ending Naming Rights Agreement
The Cleveland Browns and FirstEnergy are ending their naming rights agreement for the stadium.
The Cleveland Browns say the decision was mutually agreed upon.
This change comes after a federal conviction for former Ohio House speaker Larry Householder tied to being bribed by FirstEnergy officials.
The stadium will now return to its former name, Cleveland Browns Stadium.
