Local News Powered by VisitFindlay.com WFIN Top Story 

Browns And FirstEnergy Ending Naming Rights Agreement

The Cleveland Browns and FirstEnergy are ending their naming rights agreement for the stadium.

The Cleveland Browns say the decision was mutually agreed upon.

This change comes after a federal conviction for former Ohio House speaker Larry Householder tied to being bribed by FirstEnergy officials.

The stadium will now return to its former name, Cleveland Browns Stadium.

 