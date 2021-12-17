Browns Game Delayed Due To COVID

The Cleveland Browns – Las Vegas Raiders game at FirstEnergy Stadium, originally scheduled for Saturday, has been moved to Monday.

Kickoff is slated for 5 p.m. and the game will air on NFL Network.

The NFL announced Friday the game would be delayed by two days in the wake of the Browns losing 22 players to reserve/COVID-19 lists since Tuesday.

The Browns on Friday had 23 players on reserve/COVID-19 lists, including 19 who were on the active roster.

The group includes QBs Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum, RB Kareem Hunt, WR Jarvis Landry, G Wyatt Teller, Ss John Johnson III, Grant Delpit and Ronnie Harrison Jr. and DT Malik McDowell.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski also tested positive and has been self-isolating since Wednesday.

Two other assistants, Ryan Cordell and T.C. McCartney, also tested positive.