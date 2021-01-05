Local News WFIN Top Story 

Browns Head Coach, Others Test Positive For COVID

WFIN

Cleveland Browns Head Coach Kevin Stefanski, two other coaching staff members and two players have tested positive for COVID-19.

The team facility is closed as contact tracing takes place.

The Browns announced on Twitter that the team will consult with the league and medical experts to determine the appropriate next steps.

Special Teams Coordinator Mike Priefer will serve as acting head coach.

The Browns are scheduled to play the Steelers in the playoffs on Sunday.

 