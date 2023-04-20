Browns Holding Dog Logo Contest

The Cleveland Browns are holding a dog logo contest.

Fans are being encouraged to design their ideal Cleveland Browns dog logo.

Fans can submit a design for the new logo on the team’s website or post submissions on social media.

People can vote on the designs and the Browns will pick them to feature on their website.

The design that gets the most votes will then go up against three designs from northeast Ohio artists.

The final round of voting starts on May 10th.