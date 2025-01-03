Browns Moving Forward With Plans For Stadium In Brook Park

(ONN) – The Haslam Sports Group has announced that it is moving forward with its plans for a domed stadium for the Browns outside of Cleveland.

The Cleveland Browns say they’re moving forward in the process to build a new domed stadium in Brook Park.

In a statement from the Haslam Sports Group, they explained that the team has executed a clause to solidify the future purchase of the land for the new Huntington Bank Field enclosed stadium and mixed-use development.

Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb recently announced he plans to invoke the Modell Law to prevent the team from leaving downtown.