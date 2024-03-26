Browns Owners Considering Two Stadium Options

(ONN) – The owners of the Cleveland Browns are weighing their stadium options.

Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam say the team is down to two options when it comes to their future stadium site: a $1 billion renovation to their existing stadium, or a domed stadium outside of the city at double the cost.

The Haslams have an option on 176 acres of land in Brook Park by Cleveland Hopkins Airport.

A relocation could create a new retail and restaurant district by the airport and give Ohio its first domed stadium.

The Haslams said neither option is better at this point.