Browns QB “Absolutely” Plans To Kneel During Anthem

(ONN) – Cleveland Browns Quarterback Baker Mayfield plans to kneel during the national anthem this season to support protests of social injustice, police brutality and racism.

In answering a post from a fan on his Instagram account that pleaded with him not to kneel, Mayfield responded: “pull your head out. I absolutely am.”

Mayfield has been outspoken recently about the need for more understanding and justice following the killing of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis.

New Browns coach Kevin Stefanski made it clear he would back his players in any peaceful demonstrations.