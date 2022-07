Quarterback Baker Mayfield is being traded from the Cleveland Browns to the Carolina Panthers.

The Browns will get a 2024 conditional fifth-round pick for Mayfield, who requested a move from Cleveland after the team was trying to trade for QB Deshaun Watson, which the team ultimately did.

Mayfield was the first overall pick in the 2018 draft and played in two playoff games for the Browns in 2020.

The Browns will open up the 2022 season at Carolina.