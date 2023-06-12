Browns Unveil New Dog Logo

The Cleveland Browns’ new dog logo has officially been selected by the fans and players, according to ClevelandBrowns.com.

The winning logo was Option number two in the final round of the Browns’ fan vote and created by Houston Mark, a designer who sought to create a logo that displayed the intensity and passion of the fanbase while including several symbols that highlight the history of both the franchise and Cleveland.

The logo will be prominently displayed in future merchandise and other team uses.

“We are so excited to unveil a new dawg logo that perfectly encapsulates who we are as a franchise and as a city,” Executive Vice President and Partner JW Johnson said.

“Our fans have been asking us for a new dawg logo for quite some time, so it made perfect sense for them to select the logo themselves and decide how they want our team to be represented – and they made a great choice.”

Get more on the new logo below and by visiting ClevelandBrowns.com.