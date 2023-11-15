Browns’ Watson Done For Season

(ONN) – Just when it looked like the Cleveland Browns were becoming a serious playoff contender comes unfortunate news.

The Browns announced that quarterback Deshaun Watson will be placed on season-ending injured reserve amid an injury that will require immediate surgical repair.

The Browns say Watson is expected to make a full recovery for the start of next season.

The team says Watson suffered a high ankle sprain during Sunday’s win over Baltimore, but also suffered a displaced fracture in his throwing shoulder that will need surgery.

Cleveland is 6-3, just a half game behind Baltimore, and hosts Pittsburgh on Sunday.