Bruce Named New Alliance President/CEO

The Findlay-Hancock County Alliance board of directors has announced that Don Bruce will serve as the organization’s President and CEO effective October 24th, 2022. He follows Glenn Jost who retired in September.

“We are excited to have Don take on this leadership role,” said Annette Edgington, Chairman of the Board.

“Don has shown expertise collaborating with the public and private sectors and has experience working with both domestic and international businesses. Given his commitment to the community, we believe his experiences directly align with all three branches of the Findlay-Hancock County Alliance – The Chamber of Commerce, Economic Development, and the Convention and Visitors Bureau.”

“I am thankful for the opportunity to join the Findlay-Hancock County Alliance,” Bruce said.

“We live and work in a great community in which the Alliance team, in cooperation with local business, government, and many other stakeholders, has played a key role in Findlay being consistently ranked as a Top Micropolitan City. Working in industry for the past 37 years, I’m looking forward to shifting my focus to serving the public and private sectors of our community. One of my initial goals will be to focus on future opportunities that continue to promote the growth and prosperity of Hancock County.”

After 37 years, Don retired earlier this year from Cooper Tire & Rubber Company where he served as Vice President of Global Quality. He was responsible for Global Manufacturing and Supplier Quality Management for Cooper’s 10 manufacturing operations in NA, Europe, and Asia.

The Alliance says Don has a proven track record of developing and executing annual business plans to assure continual growth and viability of organizations. With over 20 years serving in strategic corporate leadership roles, his understanding in the importance of collaboration with cross-functional teams has been a key factor in his success. This accompanied with his data-driven servant leadership approach has made him effective in his past roles. Locally, Don has served on the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts board of directors; United Way Resource Committee; Findlay Rotary Club; MAPI Manufacturing Council. Additionally, he’s been actively involved with Findlay Backyard Mission, Knights of Columbus, City Mission, and Habitat for Humanity.