Brucklacher Memorial Park Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Monday to open Brucklacher Memorial Park, the Kiwanis Club of Findlay‘s 100th anniversary project.

The park is in honor of James Brucklacher, a longtime Kiwanian and one of the founders of the Hancock Historical Museum.

Irvin Reinhart, president of RCM Architects and a Kiwanis member, couldn’t be happier with how it turned out.

“It really is a stunning design and I feel as though it fits in with the surrounding landscape just beautifully.”

Brucklacher Memorial Park is located at the site of the Little Red Schoolhouse on County Road 236 a little east of Findlay.