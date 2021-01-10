Buckeye Babies Appropriately Attired For Title Game

The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center is making sure the newest members of Buckeye Nation are appropriately attired as the football Buckeyes ready for the national title game.

The hospital posted on its Twitter account pictures of two babies in a scarlet-colored sleep swaddle that says ‘Beat Alabama 2021’.

The hospital says all Buckeye Babies born at the Wexner Medical Center through Monday will receive one of the special Beat Alabama sleep swaddles.

Ohio State plays Alabama in the college football championship game on Monday night in Miami.