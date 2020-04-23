Buckeyes Expected To Go Early In Virtual NFL Draft

Three former Buckeyes are set to be among the prospects who will participate remotely in the virtual NFL Draft.

Ohio State’s Chase Young, Jeff Okudah, and J.K. Dobbins will join 58 other players, including Athens, Ohio native and Heisman winner Joe Burrow for the event.

The entire draft will be held online with Burrow expected to be selected at number one overall by Cincinnati, and Young predicted to go a number two to Washington, while Okudah could go as high as number three to Detroit or land at number seven to Carolina.

The first round of the draft is scheduled to begin Thursday at 8 p.m.