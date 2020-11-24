Buckeyes Make Top 4 In First CFP Rankings

The Ohio State Buckeyes came in at number 4 in the initial College Football Playoff Rankings of the season.

The rankings released Tuesday night show Ohio State behind Alabama, Notre Dame and Clemson.

The Buckeyes are 4 and 0 in this pandemic-shortened season and are coming off a win against a top 10 Indiana team.

The Bucks take on Illinois on Saturday and then have games against Michigan State and Michigan to wrap up the regular season.

The Big Ten title game will be played on December 19th.

