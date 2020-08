The Ohio State Buckeyes football team is ranked high in the Associated Press preseason poll, but it will be short-lived.

The Buckeyes are number 2 in the poll, just behind Clemson.

Counting the Buckeyes, there are six Big Ten teams ranked in the preseason poll.

However, in week 2, they all will drop out of the poll because they are not playing in the fall because the Big Ten decided to postpone fall sports due to the pandemic.